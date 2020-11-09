Laden Hoping For Bail Today, To Plead Not Guilty To Gun Charges

Laden says he is innocent and will likely know if he will get bail today.

Dancehall deejay Laden will know his fate, that’s at least whether or not he makes bail later today, November 9. His attorney Charles A Benbow revealed to the Jamaica Observer that he would seek bail in the St Elizabeth Resident Magistrate Court in Santa Cruz. His application still hinges on the ballistic report, he said. “The learned judge is awaiting the ballistic report from the police. The police gave a commitment that they would have the ballistic report available,” he said.

The 33-year-old Laden, whose real name is O’Keele Aaron, was arrested on October 28 and faces four charges, including illegal possession of a firearm; illegal possession of ammunition; breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, for being on the street after the islandwide 9:00 pm curfew; and, failing to stop on the request of the police.

Laden did not appear in court when his case was first called no November 3 because of coronavirus restrictions. Benbow explained that depending on the forensic report on the gun that was taken into evidence, Laden is likely to know if he can access bail or not.

“The court will need to get ballistic report to see if there is any other charge that might or might not be brought against my client and the other two accused,” Benbow said.

The other two co-accused men, namely, 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and his 16-year-old brother, were already granted bail in the sum of JM$500,000. The 16-year-old accused has to make himself present at the Junction Police Station on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Laden and the co-accused were arrested around 10:40 pm on October 28, following a police chase in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when Laden allegedly failed to stop after being ordered to do so while driving a black Mercedez. It is also alleged that the trio tried to throw the gun in question out of the vehicle, but they were taken back to the spot where the firearm was discovered, and they were arrested.