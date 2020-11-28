Wheelchair Bound Boosie Badazz Calls Himself St. Louis From “The Players Club”

Boosie Badazz wants a roll in the next installment of The Players Club film.

Boosie Badazz looks to be on his way to a full recovery and has been captured on Instagram, showing in a lighter mood. One of the videos has caught the fan’s attention, and it was shared by Lil Duval. In the video, the two are joking around with each other when Boosie called himself to the wheelchair-bound character St. Louis from the Ice Cube-directed hit classic film The Player’s Club.

If you’re not familiar with the movie, St. Louis was a reputed gangster that Bernie Mac’s character Dolla Bill worked for and owed. The 1998 American dark comedy-drama film was written and directed by Ice Cube and was his directorial debut. St. Louis was a notorious drug lord and loan shark played by Larry McCoy.

Boosie had his third leg surgery following a shooting incident earlier this month. He was shot following a drive-by shooting near the Big T Plaza in Dallas. He was attending a memorial for his slain friend Mo3. Following the incident, he underwent two surgeries and earlier this week revealed that he needed a third to save his leg.

Duval captioned his post: “Boosie said book him in a wheelchair.”

Fans were happy to see Boosie in good spirits.

“Happy to see him in good spirits,” one fan said, another added, “You could push him around as the hype man ??,” and another fan said, “I’m so glad u went to see him!! That’s love.”

Even though he’s on the mend, Boosie is still in some kind of pain and shared on his Instagram recently that he had to call his mother to get her healing touch. He said: “Ain’t Nothing Like A Mothers Love.”