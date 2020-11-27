Kodak Black Offers $1 Million Donation For Donald Trump To Pardon Him

Kodak Black got a million dollars line up if he could get a pardon from President Donald Trump before he leaves office.

The rapper is due to be released from prison in 2022 as he serves a four-year prison sentence in a Kentucky penitentiary. But he says he is willing to pay his dues to society outside of prison if he is pardoned. In a post on Instagram, he said, “if The President Them Free Me, I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity with The First Year I’m Out,” he said, “That’s On Everything!!”

It seems that Kodak Black has already committed to charitable causes, having made donations in his community to children affected by covid, and sharing thanksgiving cheer by donating turkeys and food supply for thanksgiving.

It seems that he is trying to capitalize on the exit of President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to leave office in January. President Trump has had a track record for pardoning persons, including non-violent offenders and even some for exceptional reasons – his political connections like Michael Flynn. Trump also pardoned two women after interventions by Kim Kardashian.

The 23-year-old Kodak Black is currently serving his sentence after pleading guilty to felony gun possession in 2019. He has appealed for clemency unsuccessfully. In September, Attorneys for the rapper sent a petition to Trump.

According to the petition, Kodak has received an unfair sentence. He received 46 months, but his attorneys say the average sentence for the same crime is 18 months.

Kodak Black shot to fame after his 2018 album “Dying to Live” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. His prison sentence stems from his lying about his criminal record while purchasing pistols.