Reggae Icon Dennis Brown To Be Honored At Reggae Sunsplash

Dennis Brown will be fittingly honored at this year’s Reggae Sunsplash live stream event.

Reggae Sunsplash is an event that reggae lovers around the world are looking forward to. They have featured some of the hottest acts over the years and also try to honour the pioneers who helped to build the genre. This year, returning from a 14-year hiatus, it seems the organisers of the event, will be honouring the great Dennis Brown. The show will be held virtually this weekend.

They posted the news on Twitter, “We are honored to recognize the Crown Prince of Reggae – Dennis Emmanuel Brown CD on night 1 of the return staging of Reggae Sunsplash. (Friday November 27, 2020). Watch LIVE on the Reggae Sunsplash YouTube page.”

From the looks of it the ‘Crown Prince of Reggae’, will be honoured on the first night of the event. Dennis Brown has a remarkable career and began singing in the 1960s at just 11-years-old. He recorded more than 75 albums before his death in July 1999. He is considered one of the all-time stars of lovers rock. He got his popular title ‘The Crown Prince of Reggae’ from Bob Marley after the latter revealed how much he enjoyed his music. Brown’s first professional appearance came at the age of eleven at a local West Kingston Nightclub.

Reggae Sunsplash will feature some of the hottest names in Dancehall this year including Capleton, Romain Virgo, Dexta Daps and Tanya Stephens. The virtual show starts on Friday, November 27, and goes until Saturday, November 28. For those who want to take it in, it will be streamed live on YouTube, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Reggae Sunsplash was first staged in 1978 in the northern part of Jamaica. By 1985 it had expanded and included an international touring festival. The festival ran every year until 1996, with a final event in 1998. In 2006 it was revived and is now recognised as one of Jamaica’s biggest reggae festival.