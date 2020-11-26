Chance the Rapper Gives Away 1500 Turkeys to Families In Chicago During Pandemic

Chance the Rapper isn’t letting the pandemic stop him from giving out turkey to families in need in Chicago.

Today is Thanksgiving in the US, popularly known as Turkey Day, but for many families, it’s a holiday without food and cheer. Chance The Rapper is trying to do his part to ensure that some families in Chicago will at least have something to eat today. He saw to it that many families along Chicago’s East, West, and Southsides had turkeys for the holidays. In a year that has been extremely economically difficult because of the coronavirus, the gesture was greatly appreciated.

Through his Social Works non-profit organization, he spent most of Tuesday, November 23, and yesterday, November 24, helping to give away about 1,500 turkeys. It was a big operation that utilized six different locations.

From the videos that Chance shared on his Instagram page, a long line of cars could be seen that stretched down the block. He also made sure that even those that couldn’t access a car still got gifted as they were allowed to use Lyft codes to get to the giveaway to pick up their turkeys.

He captioned a six-minute video, “@socialworks_chi turkey giveaway happening now at @progressivechicago. Check out my last post to view the schedule with all times and locations. #helppeople #socialworks

In another video, he expressed surprise at how many people turned up for the free turkeys and also said he was grateful to be able to do his first give away. He captioned that one, “OUR FIRST TURKEY DRIVE.”

The SocialWorks was created in 2016 by Chance the Rapper, who wanted to give back to the youths through the arts, education, and civic engagement. Chance, like many other rappers, have been seeking ways to help out their communities during 2020 as the pandemic continues to rage in the US. He joined other rappers like T.I., who are trying to ensure that families at least have a meal on Thanksgiving Day.