Ty Dolla $ign & Post Malone Hoes Wild West In “Spicy” Video

The “Spicy” collaboration off Ty Dolla $ign’s album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign was recently fitted with its brand new visuals – and we are here for it.

The boys go retro for the flick, capturing the spirit and essence of the wild west. This is not the typical old west concept since we get a terrific Morgan Freeman-like narration from rapper Snoop Dogg, as well as more futuristic visual concepts.

“Way out West, in a galaxy far away, there’s a story of two fellas I want to tell you about,” he says. “They call ’em Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone.” Snoop goes on to tell a story of Ty’s quest to meet up with his day one amigos, the Taylor Gang, and the challenges he encounters. His main rivals are non-other than the “stick up kids,” headed by Post Malone. The visuals are directed by James Larese, with the London Alley Production team doing some of their best work with the cutting edge visuals.

At the beginning of the video, Snoop outlines that the “stick up kids” kidnapped Ty’s girl and stole other possessions from him. This ultimately fuels Ty to go in search of his woman, leading to a massive showdown at a saloon. The only way to settle things between Posty and Ty is a duel, but Ty Dolla $ign doesn’t play fair by bringing a space gun.