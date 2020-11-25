Meek Mill Begs Lil Baby To Donate Part Of “The Bigger Picture” $1.5 Million To His Hood

Meek Mill wants a portion of Lil Baby’s $1.5 million gift from “The Bigger Picture” for his hood.

Meek Mill’s philanthropic work in Philadelphia is well known. From school initiatives to Christmas treats, Meek has done it. This is one of the reasons the fans were surprised to see the rapper requesting a portion of the $1.5 million Lil Baby is offering up for charity.

The money Baby is offering up comes from the sales and streams from “The Bigger Picture,” which was released during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. It essentially became one of the songs to influence the movement, which makes the charitable donation all too fitting. Lil Baby is hoping that this money will do a world of good, but he is asking for the help of his fans to offer up suggestions of how it should be distributed.

“I got 1.5 million dollars to donate off of “Bigger Picture “ I want the money to go we’re it’s needed,” he tweeted. He continued, “I don’t want to donate to just any organization but I will be letting my fans kno exactly we’re the money goes. Lawyers, Bonds, Play Grounds, Jobs, youth activities, things that WE can really benefit off of.”

The Atlanta rapper’s tweets were soon filled with different suggestions, one being from Meek Mill. “Let me get a lil but for a rec center in my hood for WiFi and computers & I’ll swap a favor for your hood too,” he wrote.

Twitter users immediately bashed Meek for his move to request assistance to finance the initiatives in his own area. Sadly, by the looks of things, Meek may have been misunderstood. Meek Mill is reportedly worth $15 Million as recent as 2018, according to Forbes Magazine. Therefore, it would seem he’s simply looking to start something where rappers help support each other.

It’s definitely refreshing to see rappers looking to share in something much bigger than music.