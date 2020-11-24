Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Shrugs Off Breakup Rumors With Glam Shots On The Gram

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty shrugs off some recent breakup rumors with some new glam shots for the Gram.

The Pettys are here and stronger than before, as they now boast a complete family of 3. It sometimes takes a while for a woman to feel confident enough to show herself following her pregnancy but remember this is not Nicki Minaj. The queen of the Barbz and her husband uploaded a couple of images to the Gram to announce their return. While sporting an almost un-noticeable degree of baby fat, the rapper showed the world just how she gets down with her hubby and possibly the exact body alignments that brought forth their young one.

The first image sees Kenneth Petty holding his wife from behind, while the others are a bit more sensual and almost fitting of hip hop royalty. Nicki Minaj stuns in two different outfits, while Mr. Petty rocks his sweats throughout the photo reel, pairing it with lime green Nikes to match the colorful trims on the outfit. “Meet The Parents” rained in the comment section.

We still know very little about the young Petty, but it’s very nice to know the parents are doing great. Aside from a video of her face and a couple of throwback images, this is Nicki’s official return to Instagram. This doesn’t mean she hasn’t been keeping busy in other areas. Just a few weeks after her pregnancy, her remix of “Whole Lotta Choppas” by Sada Baby was released. Mike Will Made-It’s new song and video featuring her and Youngboy was also released early this month. Mrs. Petty has a lot more in the pipeline, such as a new docu-series with HBO Max.

Congrats to Nicki and Kenneth.