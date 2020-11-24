Buju Banton Re-releases “Not An Easy Road” In Lead Up To ‘Til Shiloh’ Renewed

Veteran Dancehall artiste Buju Banton has re-released “Not An Easy Road” off of his highly anticipated 25th-anniversary edition of Til Shiloh. The album will be available on December 18 under Island Records/UMe.

The collector’s edition of the album includes some exciting features like the original recordings from the very successful album, along with three new bonus tracks mixed by Buju Banton himself. Another song that is expected to get a facelift is “Wanna Be Loved”. He’s also announced that “Come Inna The Dance” is a new track, which will be added to the album. The track was meant for Til Shiloh put was pulled off the finished album.

Buju Banton has hinted that there will be other surprise features on the reworked album including the instruments that he used to make the album and how they can be traced back to Africa. The Gargamel has been in the news within recent times for some unpopular opinions including his anti-mask stance.

It’s believed that his stance cost him the Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Award which he was to receive later this month. Banton was going to be honoured for his outstanding contribution to reggae music at the virtual event on November 20 but his name was left out from an updated press release issued by CARAH’s community administrator, Sharon Williams, about the ceremony.

Banton shared the news about the re-release on his Instagram. Alongside a small snippet of the song he captioned the post: “Remix ?? out now with the pre-order of #TilShiloh25 #NotAnEasyRoad.”

In a previous post that he used to announce the release of the song he said: “It’s Not An Easy Road Remix ?? Tonight Midnight #TilShiloh25 #TBT,” to which DJ Khaled responded: “There a remix ! My brother send me that . Ofcourse I’m stream it tonight . JAH LIVE !”