Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova Line Rakes in $1.2 Million in 24 hours

Megan Thee Stallion is another artist who has no trouble finding success in the year of the pandemic, 2020. Fresh off her latest accolade of being named GQ Magazine’s rapper of the year and gracing the cover of their magazine comes news that her collection with popular brand Fashionova has done extremely well.

According to reports, she’s been able to pull in $1.2 million in just 24 hours. That’s all based off her 106-piece collection which mainly features denim. Other fashion items featured in her line are luxe corset bodysuits and tops along with matching dresses. Everything is priced between $24.99 to $199.99 which shows how impressive raking in over a million dollars is.

Megan has boasted that her collection was created to represent “all the hotties out there” and can fit any woman’s body, no matter the shape or size.

The rapper, who recently released her new album, “Good News”, revealed that she will be doing an entire “Hot Girl” collection with Fashionova. This latest project is called “Hot Girl Autumn”. Meagan told Vogue magazine that her line was intended to make all women no matter their size or shape feel good about what they wear.

“Tall women, curvy women, all women are beautiful. And no matter how cliché it is, it’s really true—all the things that make you ‘different’ make you special. Never be ashamed about that, you gotta celebrate the things that make you you!”

Megan added that she intends to keep bring out fashion lines that reflect real women and hopes to continue providing the right look for all women.

“I’m always trying to push the boundaries and have fun while I’m doing it. I wanna show my fans all the different sides of Megan so I really will be reflecting that in the looks I bring to the table,” she said.