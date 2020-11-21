R. Kelly Gets April 2021 Trial Date For Sex Trafficking & Racketeering Case

R. Kelly is scheduled to be back in court in April next year for his sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

For the past year, the Grammy Award winner has been housed in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Centre, where he faces a long list of charges relating to sex trafficking and racketeering. As revealed in the documentary series, Surviving R. Kelly, the 53-year-old has been involved in relationships with underage girls and even kept them from their families in a cult-like environment.

In February last year, the “Trapped in the Closet” singer was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, with additional charges of sex crimes, human trafficking, child pornography, kidnapping, forced labor, racketeering, and obstruction of justice following four months later. R. Kelly was originally set to face trial in April 2020, but the date was delayed until July, and then postponed once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brooklyn Federal Judge Ann Donnelly has now decided that the artist will have his day in court come April next year. His defense team said that January was too soon and that they needed more time to prepare their case.

R. Kelly faces charges of recruiting audience members for sex, having sexual relations with three girls under the age of 18, creating child pornographers, and knowingly infecting a fan with an STD in Brooklyn’s Federal Court, while he faces other charges in Chicago. According to Page Six, the trial, which commences on April 7th, 2021, will have an anonymous jury, with jurors being selected in March.