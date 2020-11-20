The Game Issued Strong Advice To Young Rappers Flaunting Cash On IG

The Game told young rappers to stop flaunting cash on Instagram.

It has been a tragic year in more ways than one, but for the hip hop community a string of violent murders that has taken the lives of far too many young artists is now prompting veteran rappers to speak out.

The Game has encountered both success and drama in the music industry, and now he is ready to share some of his hard-earned wisdom with the next generation. Taking to Twitter on Friday November 20th to offer his advice for new artists, Game wrote, “Young rap n***as, stop showing off all ya money on social media… for every dollar you floss it’s a hood n***a out there loading a clip for you.”

Game ended the poignant post with the hashtag “#iBeenWhereYouAtAndSurvived,” letting readers know that he has every right to tell young artists that they are attracting too much-unwanted attention with their flaunting behavior. The Compton MC also shared a Flash Back Friday photo of himself from 2003, during a time when his own behavior was likely putting his life on the line, writing, “23 years old & bad as sh*t”. Only two years later, Game would release his debut album The Documentary, which earned him platinum status five times over.

The Game’s comments and several other posts from OG rappers in recent weeks have come after a string of murders claimed the lives of some of the most promising artists in the game, including Pop Smoke, King Von, and most recently, Mo3. In addition to these violent deaths, Megan Thee Stallion, Boosie Badaz, and Benny The Butcher all suffered injuries as a result of gun violence this year, drawing even more attention to this epidemic within the hip hop community as well as America at large. While this trend may be just another part of this exceedingly difficult year, young rappers should definitely take note when veterans offer a warning.