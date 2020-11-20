Nicki Minaj Announces Docuseries For HBO Max On Pink Friday 10th Anniversary

Nicki Minaj reveals her long-awaited docuseries is coming to HBO Max as she celebrates the 10th anniversary of Pink Friday.

In some big news for The Barbz, Nicki Minaj has announced that she has teamed up with HBO MAX to deliver a docu-series on her life. She posted the news on Instagram alongside a short clip, which she captioned, “I am beyond grateful & excited to share this news with you guys today. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate & memorable way. A way that my fans will love forever. This doc is next level. I can promise you that. ? Follow @hbomax @hbomaxpop & @bronstudios to get the updates you’ll need. Love you. #NickiMinajHBOMAX ITS GOIN DOWN!!!! BASEMENT!!!!!”

From reports, HBO has ordered six episodes of the show. The series will follow Minaj’s unique style and approach to the genre, as well as explore her accomplishments to date. Each episode is supposed to be thirty minutes long and is expected to be narrated by the “Pink Friday” singer.

“It’s going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey and I can’t wait to share it with you,” she said in her Instagram post. It’s quite an achievement and the announcement seems to be timed with the 10th anniversary of the release of her debut album “Pink Friday.”

Michael John Warren is reportedly the director of the series. He‘s known for his work on Jay-Z’s 2004 movie “Fade to Black.” The two have worked together before. Minaj is one of the executive producers. The others include Warren and Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert and Cassandra Butcher, Irving Azoff, and Tommy Bruce in association with Creative Wealth Media.

Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said she was pleased to work with the rapper and that Minaj is also well-known for her business skills, which she is going to share with her fans.

“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as force to be reckoned with. It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life,” she said in a statement.

She added: “I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika. I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”