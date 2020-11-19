Nicki Minaj to Host 10-Year Anniversary Virtual Party for “Pink Friday” Album

Nicki Minaj will hosting a virtual party for the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Pink Friday.

It is hard to believe it has been a full decade since Nicki Minaj dropped her hit album, Pink Friday, especially considering that most Nicki fans can still rap every lyric as if they have kept the project on rotation this entire time. But here we are, ten years later, and Nicki is continuing to give her fans a reason to celebrate one of her biggest achievements. Taking to Twitter to remind everyone that the album’s anniversary is fast approaching, Minaj wrote, “Barbz, Friday is the 10 year anniversary of Pink Friday. Get your outfits ready for the virtual celebration.”

Nicki fans went crazy over the announcement, apparently starting the celebration early, which prompted Minaj to add another tweet, saying, “Ummm barbz why yall starting the celebration already? It starts tmrw night. I’m not even dressed yet. Go to bed.”

Barbz, Friday is the 10 year anniversary of Pink Friday. ?? get your outfits ready for the virtual celebration. ? — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 19, 2020

Ummm barbz why yall starting the celebration already? It starts tmrw night. I’m not even dressed yet. Go to bed ?? — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 19, 2020

The enthusiastic reaction to news of an album anniversary party is understandable considering the project earned Nicki her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 as well as multiple Grammy nominations. While Nicki had been making waves with her mixtapes before Pink Friday’s release, the studio album is what really put her on the map as one of the best rappers in the game.

Fans are also hoping that a celebration for her landmark album might lead to news of an upcoming project, considering the Queens superstar hasn’t dropped a full-length album since 2018’s Queen. She has stayed plenty busy over the last two years, though, recording features for other artists while managing to get married and give birth to her first child, a little boy, born in October of this year.

For now, fans will have to make do with a stroll down memory lane during this mysterious virtual celebration, and perhaps Nicki will grace us all with news of her next big drop.