Meagan Thee Stallion Earns A Fitting “Rapper Of The Year Title From GQ

Megan Thee Stallion is “Rapper of the Year” and she deserves it.

GQ has solidified Megan Thee Stallion’s steady impact on the rap genre after naming the talented female rapper as their‘ rapper of the year.’ Starting in 2019, Megan has been raking in the accolades and impressing upon fans of the rap world that she’s here to stay.

In what’s shaping up to be an eventful year for her, she will also release her debut album, Good News, on November 20. She appears on the latest cover of the magazine as they honor the 25th annual Men of the Year issue. This is the first of three special covers that GQ magazine intends to create.

The cover features the title ‘The year of the Stallion,’ and she makes sure that the picture used will not soon be forgotten. The 25-year-old who appears to be nude is wearing nothing but diamonds. The “Savage” singer is also pictured in front of a vintage white car.

It hasn’t been all roses for her, though, as in July this year, she was shot and took several weeks to recover from that incident. She spoke in-depth with GQ about her feelings towards the shooting, saying that she was disappointed in herself for not trusting her gut. She also added that she didn’t know what the shooting was about since she never hit anyone.

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody. I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.” Megan told GQ.

While she was recovering, before details became available, she was demonized as many people believed that she caused her own shooting. At one point, she was so frustrated that she Tweeted: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real-life hurt and traumatized.”

Rapper Tory Lanez was eventually charged in October by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Megan Thee Stallion also revealed that Lanez tried to buy her silence about the incident.

The “WAP” singer excitedly shared the news of her latest accolade on Twitter, earlier today, November 16. She said: “RAPPER OF THE YEAR IN THIS YEAR’S @GQMagazine.” That post has already been retweeted more than 8000 times.

