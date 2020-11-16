Post Malone Says Drake Is Really ‘Sucks’ At Beer Pong

Drake should steer clear of any beer pong tournaments, according to Post Malone.

There are many things that Drake is good at, but apparently, playing beer pong isn’t one of them. The game, which involves throwing a ping pong ball across a table with the aim of landing it in a cup of beer, is one of Post Malone’s favorite pastimes. The “Sunflower” rapper is a committed and skilled player and often competes against his famous friends, with it appearing that some are better opponents than others. Drake, alas, falls into the latter category.

“Drake’s no good,” Post remarked to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, revealing that the pair had played following a concert in Toronto. “I was just like, ‘Man, he sucks.’ If you see this, come meet me again; we’ll play again. But he was terrible.”

Based on that review, it seems like the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper won’t be competing in Post’s new Messenger series Celebrity World Pong League. The 25-year-old first set plans in motion for the league back in July and told Jimmy, “I want to make it so every city has a team, so the best… beer pong players from each school have a team.”

A year ago, Posty put his money where his skills are as he took on Tyla Yaweh in a friendly beer pong match at The Forum in LA. Rich the Kid and Diplo were amongst those watching to see who would walk away with the prize money of $50,000.

Naturally, the Grammy nominee won.