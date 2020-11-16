Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Tried To Pay Her To Be Silent About Shooting

Tory Lanez allegedly tried to pay off Megan Thee Stallion following the shooting incident earlier this year.

Tory Lanez is currently facing charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle from that fateful night in July in the Hollywood Hills. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years behind bars. The “Money Over Fallouts” rapper was initially arrested solely for concealing a weapon in his vehicle. Still, the additional charges were added after it transpired that he had fired the bullets which lodged in Megan’s foot.

The Houston artist at first believed that she had cut her foot on broken glass but required emergency surgery to remove the bullets upon arriving at the hospital. While the rumor mill turned regarding what exactly had gone down, Megan Thee Stallion held her silence for several weeks until finally naming Tory as the triggerman in an Instagram Live rant.

In the video, the “WAP” rapper claimed that Tory had gotten his publicists to the press lie on his behalf. She has now gone even further and accused the Canadian of throwing money at her to keep her quiet. Meg described the fear she felt that night and her subsequent state of mind during an interview with GQ, saying, “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’”

In September, Tory dropped his fifth studio album, Daystar, on which he disputed the allegations made by Megan. His case is set to resume on November 18th.

For months, there have been rumors that Tory Lanez and his team are trying to buy the silence of Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend, but this is the first time that the rapper is confirming the reports. Lanez and his team are also accused of actively working behind the scenes to shape the narrative using fake email addresses.