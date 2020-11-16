Love & Hip Hop ATL: Spice & Her Boo Justin Budd Living Their Best Lives On Mexican Baecation

Spice and her new boo Justin Budd are in Mexico living their best lives on baecation.

Social media, since its advent, has allowed celebrities to directly communicate with fans about their daily activities and also give us an intimate view of their private lives over the last couple of years. Popular platforms such as Instagram and Twitter have enabled users with an up close look into the personal lives of their favorite celebrities, granting them easy access into their worlds.

Spice, the reigning queen of dancehall and a formidable star of the popular Love and Hip Hop Atlanta reality television series, has recently stepped into the spotlight galavanting with her new boo, becoming the latest center of attention.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, November 15, the Sheet hitmaker unveiled the long-awaited identity of her man to her over 3 million followers. She has since then teased the palates of social media users with brief moments of her getaway in Mexico with her man, Justin Budd.

“My first baecation ever and we’re in Mexico. So, I had to surprise my king with the mariachi band. Thanks @rushescape my baecation is absolutely amazing so far @jbuddmedia #blacklove,” Spice captioned in an Instagram post.

Their passionate romance has already stained social media. In an update on Monday, November 16, Spice has described her happiness as unlimited and eternal.

“Happiness is heaven on earth,” Spice said in an Instagram caption to her over 3.1 million followers.

While there is no clear indication how long the two have been seeing each other, for the most part, the love birds seem to be enjoying their romantic visit to Mexico.

On Sunday, Spice stunned everyone when she posted photos of herself and her mystery boyfriend on her Instagram account while wishing him a happy birthday. Her fans and peers in dancehall have been reacting to the post with cheers while artistes like Shenseea and Ce’Cile egged her on.