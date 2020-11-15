Love & Hip Hop ATL’s Spice Finally Reveals Mystery Boyfriend In Sweet Birthday Post

The cat is out of the bag! Queen of the Dancehall Spice is trending today after professing her love for her man and sharing photos of the two for the world to see.

In a post on her Instagram account on Sunday morning, the dancehall superstar and Love and Hip Hop Atlanta reality TV actress sent birthday wishes to the mystery man who we know now as Justin Budd, owner of JBudd Media, a production house that has done extensive work for VIACOM and produced Steve Harvey shows as well as music videos for various industry players.

In the post liked by 23k people, Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, asked fans to wish her nice clean man happy birthday. She said, “today belongs to you baby. I’m glad we started this journey, because you easily bring out the better version of me. Thank you for being such a great father figure to my kids and an awesome lover to me. Watch love over yah so.”

She also left a preview for her fans by adding “mi a skin out all weekend.” The photos posted by Spice shows the chemistry between the couple, with at least one photo showing Justin kissing Spice as well as lifting her up in true dancehall dash out fashion.

Meanwhile, the ladies of dancehall chimed in their approval. Cecile @badgyalcecile said, “yes goods…me nuh even know if me fi chuss diss caz u dealid we wicked all the time but this is IT….baby girl yessssssss mi likeeeeeeee it,” clearly referring to Spice’s past success at pulling off convincing publicity stunts that were believable.

Jada Kingdom also said “happy birthday to Spice Goodup Man.”

Foota Hype though was skeptical commented, “Spice u can’t trick me, goodbye.”

It also seems like Spice is taking time off for a baecation. In her stories, she posted videos of her referring to someone as “babe” in the airport at what looked like departures for Mexico and duty free Mexico stores. Another story confirmed that she is actually on a baecation booked by Rich Rush and showed what looked like her man relaxing on a lounge chair facing the ocean. Another chair nearby has balloons and a bottle of champagne chilling in a bucket with two wine glasses.

Another story posted on Sunday morning shows the artiste and her man being serenaded by a mariachi band as her man is seen wearing a white robe, and Spice enjoys the music.