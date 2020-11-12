Vybz Kartel Slams Sheba Over Royalty Claims, Popcaan Agrees With Him

Vybz Kartel issued some strong words for Sheba over her claims about not getting royalties. Popcaan has also gave his two cents on the matter.

The Worl’Boss has not taken kindly to Sheba, whose real name is Tasheba Campbell’s claim that she’s never been given any royalties from him for their hits “Like Christmas” and “You and Him Deh.” Vybz Kartel had this direct response for Sheba on Instagram, “Mi nuh want no bwoy or gyal inna mi d.m. a tell mi abut dem a look ah bus. S*ck unuh mada & go wul a taxi. Kill mi want kill unuh Ungrateful p**sy.” He added: “Sorry fi mongrel dog.”

Sheba has tried to clarify since posting her comments that she did not specifically mean Kartel and that she was targeting the music business in Jamaica, but it seems that means little to Kartel, who certainly had some strong feelings on the matter.

Her story was also picked up by a popular Jamaican radio station, Zip 103FM, who posted on their Instagram account as well.

Tasheba Campbell, more popularly known as Sheba, is claiming she never benefited from any royalties from the two mega-hits that she had with the world boss.

Sheba and Vybz Kartel have delivered some top-notch hits like “Like Christmas” and “You and Him Deh.” A couple of days ago, Sheba made the accusations while on an Instagram Live video. She also said that the organizations set up to protect singers like her never intervened.

She said, “Mi a di first person weh can she… off to royalty cause everybody else mi see benefit from it and mi nuh see one.”

She added: “From mi join BMI (Broadcast Music Inc) and Jack Russell Music from 2012 I never get a dollar from them yet… One a di agent tell mi seh a mussi Addi collect mi royalties dem dats why mi nah get it… mi nuh know how that go cause fi tell yuh di truth mi nuh understand nothing bout it, so mi just leave it alone.”

It seems even Popcaan had something to say on the matter as he responded to a post on Instagram. He felt that she shouldn’t expect any royalties since she didn’t write the song. He reportedly said: “she never wrote a line… wey she expect.”

Sheba is currently in the US trying to revamp her career and has revealed that she has sung over 50 songs and never received any royalties since 2012. Knowing Kartel’s approach to this type of issue, we can probably infer that it’s definitely not over as yet.

Vybz Kartel became the leader of the now disbanded Portmore Empire crew in 2006 after leaving Bounty Killer led Alliance in a bitter falling out. Popcaan, Shawn Storm, Vanessa Bling, Black Ryno, Jah Vinci, Sheba, and more were early members of the crew that dominated dancehall between 2007 and 2011. As common with a couple of the artists under his wings, Kartel dropped a couple collabs with Sheba, and a few of them were big hits.

Do you think Sheba should be getting royalties from those songs?