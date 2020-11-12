Usher Shares First Photo of His Adorable Daughter Sovereign Bo

Usher got us fallin’ in love with his newborn.

The singing-dancing superstar became a father for the third time in September when his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, gave birth to a little girl. It was revealed only a couple weeks prior that the couple was expecting when the music executive was spotted in LA sporting a baby bump, and on September 30th, Usher shared the good news that his princess had entered the world.

Almost two months later, it seems the marvel over his first daughter has not worn off for the “U Got It Bad” singer. The world got its first proper look at little Sovereign when Usher shared a photo of him kissing her on the crown on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She looks like a little porcelain doll. She doesn’t even look real,” the host remarked.

The gushing father revealed that his youngest had decided to make a grand entrance, earlier than anticipated. “She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do,” he said. “It’s funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists. So she’s pulling the thing, like, ‘Pull me outta here, it’s time to go!’”

The 42-year-old, who is already dad to two sons from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster, 12-year-old Usher V, and 11-year-old Naviyd Ely, also shared a sweet tribute to his baby girl on the ‘gram. “Happy 11:11 Sovereign … today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan … #Babyknowsbest #Godsplan ‘Life happens when you’re making other plans.’ Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment.”