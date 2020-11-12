Future Goes Off on Confusing Twitter Rant Ahead of Album Drop With Lil Uzi Vert

Future appears to went off the rails a bit when he went on a weird Twitter rant ahead of his joint album with Lil Uzi Vert.

Future can be a little hard to follow on social media from time to time. The latest series of confusing statements and declarations came Thursday afternoon only hours before his collaborative album with Lil Uzi Vert is set to drop. In one of the earlier tweets in his back-to-back ramble, Future writes, “Had to find away too get paid off my quotes @shopfbg.”

A second tweet shares the same tag, but followers in the comment section ponder whether Future meant to tag a company called “Shop in Fredericksburg” that seems to advertise merchandise in Fredericksburg, Texas.

From there, Future’s tweets don’t make much more sense but instead read like a random series of thoughts that popped into his head while he held his phone. “If u getting money u her type,” “All my tweets go viral that’s why ion do social media,” and “Ain with that friendly sh*t dog…I rather f**k yo h*e”, all followed within a few minutes of each other.

All my tweets go viral that’s why ion do social media. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) November 12, 2020

If u getting money u her type. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) November 12, 2020

Followers of the rapper filled the comment section questioning if he was intoxicated and comparing his Twitter behavior to Kanye West and President Trump.

Future did do a bit of album promotion, however, by changing his profile picture to the cover art for his new project with Lil Uzi Vert reportedly titled Pluto x Baby Pluto. The art features a psychedelic shot of two astronauts and was also shared by Vert on social media. Information surrounding the album has been mostly rumor-based, but multiple sources are now promising the collaboration will drop on Friday despite being initially expected a few months ago. It isn’t clear what’s going through Future’s head in anticipation of his big release, but perhaps he is just celebrating a bit too hard while spending a bit too much time on social media.

All my tweets go viral that’s why ion do social media. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) November 12, 2020

Had to find away too get paid off my quotes. @shopfbg — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) November 12, 2020

Ain with that friendly shit dog…I rather fuck yo hoe — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) November 12, 2020

It’s billions on the table…MOB forever — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) November 12, 2020