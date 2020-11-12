Future and Lil Uzi Vert To Dropping Joint Project On Friday 13th

Future and Lil Uzi Vert got a joint project dropping tomorrow.

Friday the 13th is usually wrapped in superstition as many believe it to be an unlucky day, but this year, as everything seems to be going the opposite way, Future and Lil Uzi Vert have chosen this infamous day to drop their new collaboration. Both very popular rap artists have been dropping teasers for their eager fans and have revealed that they enlisted one of the best directors in the game, Hype Williams, to direct the trailer for the song. They uploaded it to Instagram on Wednesday, November 11.

“I been trying to warn muf@#kas, the world’s over,” Future declared in the clip. He added: “We gotta go to another planet. Our world, they ain’t go no rules. We gotta go to Pluto. They’ve never been to Pluto.”

Based on this post, eager fans are anticipating that the duo will drop their rumored joint project. However, that’s not confirmed, and fans may be overthinking it like back in July when the same rumors were floating around. Instead, they dropped just two tracks, “Patek” and “Over Your Head.” on July 31.

Both artists have dropped solo albums this year, with Uzi finally coming back on the scene with March’s Eternal Atake, a project his fans had to wait three years for, and Future dropped High Off Life, back in May. Uzi’s Eternal Atake album, which made its debut in March, came in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold 288,000 units just in its first week.

Uzi seems to be the busier of the two since returning to the studio and hinted that he might be have been dropping a third project sometime soon. Following this Eternal Atake, he put out another album called Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2.

Take a look at what they teased below: