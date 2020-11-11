Kodak Black Drops “Bill Israel” album From Prison Feat. Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez & Lil Yachty

Kodak Black released a new album from prison

The confines of jail were not enough to stop Kodak Black’s Bill Isreal album from being released a few hours ago. The Floridian rapper has been locked away behind bars since early 2019 when he was held at Rolling Loud Music Festival, and since then, fans have been crying for new music from the rapper. Those prayers have finally been answered and will be multiplied even further.

Bill Isreal comes as his first project since 2018’s Dying to Live. It will also be his first since being napped last year for lying about his previous legal affairs when purchasing guns. One gun was found at a shooting in March of last year and another in the trunk of a car he was traveling in as he tried to cross the border to Canada. The rapper was sentenced earlier this year and should see freedom in August 2022.

The 23-year-old changed his name from Dieuson Octave to Bill Kapri and also found himself a new religion in 2018, Hebrew Israelite. Those are two of the most radical changes in the rapper’s life in the last two years, that is not counting the various prison/jail changes he has seen through due to issues as an inmate. The rapper decidedly fashioned the name of his 11 track project off the changes mentioned. The album features work from Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, Jackboy, and Lil Yachty. The production is handled by the likes of Earl on the Beat, Trap Money Benny, C-Clip Beatz, Beats by Bangs, Nick Mira, Dyryk, and Charlie Handsome.

He took to social media to announce the arrival of the project. He also confirmed that Bill Israel is only one part of the projects he is scheduled to release in the next coming weeks or months.

“Ain’t Nobody Did It How I’m Doing It And After Me Ain’t Nobody Going To Do It Like Me. I’m Only Happy When I’m Thuggin’. From The Projects About To Drop Back To Back Projects,” he penned in the caption.

Some of the standout tracks from Bill Isreal include “Spain,” “Remember The Times,” “The Fire,” and “I Knew It.”