Intence Girlfriend Dancing Rebel Mourns Father’s Death Weeks After Losing Mother

Intence and his girlfriend are in mourning this week following her father’s passing.

It’s never easy losing a parent, and that grief is amplified even more when it’s two parents back to back. Unfortunately, that’s just what Jamaican entertainer Dancing Rebel, real name Chistina Nelson has faced in the space of just two weeks.

Still mourning the loss of her mother to cancer, she recently revealed that her father also recently passed away from cancer. She took to Instagram yesterday, November 10, to share her grief through a heartfelt post in which she said she almost lost him when she was five-years-old and that she wished they were on better terms before his passing.

“U fought a long hard battle daddy you weren’t perfect but I loved you, you grew a fighter idk what God is working out for me but I am numb my heart is weary! I can’t even cry. We almost lost you from 05 when you were shot and battled through that and sadly developed cancer even when you did nothing could change how you saw life! I wish our last conversation was an apology I wanted to heal but it wasn’t. I will miss you Rest In Peace daddy!”

Rebel, who is a part of dancehall artiste Spice’s dance team, received many words of comfort from her followers.

“Bestrong is not even a word to use rite now rebel… how can I tell u to b strong losing her mom n dad a month apart…. God got good plans for u… keeping praying.”

“My Condolences to you and your families. Keep being the STRONG JAMAICAN BOSS LADY you have always been!!!!??”

“We feel yr pain, words cannot express why, but God has a plan, spiritually Mom and dad will always be wt you.”

“I’m sorry for your loss, may God gives you strength daily.Its never easy losing parents. The worst feeling ever,but only God will heal your heart. Trust Him there will be days when you will feel like giving up , bawl and feel broken but just know He’s there healing your broken heart and working things out for your good.”