Boosie Badazz Explodes After Learning Of Mo3’s Death, “I’M LOST FOR WORD”

Boosie Badazz let his emotions loose on Twitter after learning of Mo3’s death.

Rapper Mo3 was shot and killed on Wednesday (November 11, 2020) while traversing the freeway in his hometown of Dallas, Texas. The gruesome killing follows the death of Chicago rapper King Von, who was shot to death in Atlanta by the members of a rival crew headed by fellow rapper Quando Rondo. The world is still grieving the loss of Von, with Boosie Badazz sending his condolences after mentioning that he sent Von a message only moments before hearing about his untimely passing.

The Baton Rouge rapper is now saying RIP once more, and this time it hits closer to home since his 27-year-old friend and rapper signee took his last breath today. Boosie took to Twitter where he wrote, “Trill ENT, F**K YALL N***AS.” The Baton Rouge native has repped the Trill Entertainment brand for years, along with his own Bad Azz Music label to which Mo3 was signed.

“Stop calling me n texting me!! F**K YOU HO_S ,N***AS n FAKE A*S FAMILY ALL YALL CAN S*CK MY D**K!! ALL YALL GOT A MOTIVE F**KING WOTH ME ANYWAY S*ckad*ck,” tweeted Boosie some hours later.

“IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE,” he wrote in his somber and heartbreaking follow-up tweet.

The late rapper has openly confessed to Boosie being his favorite rapper and shared with Flaunt Magazine just how he and Boosie first met.

“Three years ago, in a mall. He’s doing a signing or walkthrough at a shoe store. I had pulled up, we chopped it up. He put me on his show that night,” he explained while being interviewed earlier this year. “After that, he flew me to his house. We made two songs for my album. I had a mixtape called 4 Indictments with Gangsta Grillz and DJ Drama. It’s been love ever since.”

The two went on to release a full-length project on Valentine’s Day 2020 titled Badazz MO3.

The attack caused a major pile-up of traffic on the highway earlier today. A short clip on a man lying on the highway while receiving CPR has been making the rounds on social media. Boosie Badazz reshared the clip, which was captured by a passerby to his Instagram page. The man in the clip is believed to be the late rapper.

Mo3 survived a December 2019 hit, which saw bullets grazing his arm and head. Sadly this time, things ended tragically.