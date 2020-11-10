Reggae Icon George Nooks Mercedes-Benz SUV Returned By Police

George Nooks is a happy and relieved man after receiving his impounded Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV, which was seized when he was arrested on October 22.

One of Nooks’ attorneys, Donahue Martin, confirmed to the Observer that the singer’s luxury SUV was returned to him on October 28. Even though the vehicle was returned, Martin said he and his client still took issue with the way in which it was seized.

“He’s happy to get back his vehicle. But we take issue that it was taken in the first place because they had no need to take the vehicle. We take issue with a lot of the circumstances of his arrest and subsequent detention,” Martin told the Jamaica Observer.

According to Martin, he filed an application on November 4 in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree, requesting the return of the motor vehicle. He said he was eventually informed by the judge that the vehicle had already been returned.

“We had to go to the court and told the judge to withdraw the application as it was returned to us… They had searched the vehicle and returned it to us,” he said. Martin also revealed that the vehicle was searched in the presence of Chad Berry from TWP Attorneys-at-Law, the singer, and himself. He also disclosed that he drove the vehicle off the property following the search.

George Nooks, who is 59-years-old, has been having a tough time with authorities as he was also arrested last year in April 2019 and charged with possession of cocaine and attempting to pervert the course of justice. There were even rumors that the “God is Standing By” singer had ingested something after being accosted by the police in Liguanea, St Andrew. He also faced similar charges in May 2019.