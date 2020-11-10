JT and Lil Uzi Vert Shade Each Other With More Subliminal Disses

JT and Lil Uzi Vert are not letting whatever drama they are involved in lay to rest.

It is starting to feel as though someone needs to compile an excel spreadsheet to keep up with whatever is going down between the two rappers. Are they together? Are they not? Were they ever? JT acted coy in interviews whenever she was asked about Baby Pluto. She would giggle or divert the conversation, but a photo showed the pair locking lips, and the other half of the City Girls, Yung Miami, would often cheekily tag one or the other in posts which led to the belief that they were a thing.

It seems like something went wrong in paradise as JT began tweeting angrily about an unidentified subject who many assumed was the “That Way” rapper, saying she would “rather drink glass then to ever f*** with that f*** boy again.” When it seemed like the two were perhaps back on after Lil Uzi Vert uploaded a selfie of them to the ‘gram, he quickly deleted it and JT responded that the photo was old.

It looks as though the pair may have had another blowout based on the early morning posts which found their way on Twitter. “I ain’t no puppet I ain’t w/ nobody controlling me!” JT wrote, before following it up with, “Sometimes you gotta put action behind them words!” For his part, Uzi tweeted, “Don’t ever talk 2 me again.”

If anyone can make sense of what is actually going on, tell us in the comments.

Uzi honestly truly is one of the greatest of all time, y’all had to know I was playing! — embarrassing. (@ThegirlJT) November 9, 2020

don’t ever talk 2 me again ?. — BABY PLUTO ????® (@LILUZIVERT) November 10, 2020

I ain’t no puppet I ain’t w/ nobody controlling me!?? — embarrassing. (@ThegirlJT) November 9, 2020