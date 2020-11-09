Gucci Mane Buys Pair Of Lamborghini For His wife & Baby On the Way

Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir and his baby boy will be riding around in style.

The Atlanta rapper is clearly a man who loves his wife, and it seems his love language comes in the form of lavish and expensive gifts to keep his lady happy. Now it looks like he is planning to spoil his child in a similar fashion after buying his unborn son a miniature Lamborghini to match his wife’s. Keyshia Ka’oir posted a picture of her son’s new whip parked next to hers, both in lime green and complete with a “1017” to represent Gucci Man’s label.

The original, full-sized version was gifted to Keyshia for the couple’s anniversary in October. The supercar is a Lamborghini Aventador which retail for a starting price of $421,321. This model Lambo is powered by a 730-plus-hp 6.5-liter V12 engine. Based on Keyshia Ka’oir’s caption, this is the SV model which is the track tuned version woth a MSRP of around $580K.

Sharing the matching cars on her Instagram page, Ka’oir captioned the post, “Thank you Daddy! For Mama & Baby Boy with the matching LAMBOS #SV #Aventador #1017 #MrsDady #Baby Davis If this ain’t the cutest.” The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in August and have since been sharing plenty of baby bump pictures and images of their celebrations for their new bundle of joy. On November 1st, Keyshia revealed to her followers that she and Gucci would be welcoming a baby boy.

The lime green Lambo certainly isn’t the first big gift Gucci has used to show his wife how much he cares. He purchased Keyshia a red 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan for her birthday last year, as well as an all-diamond studded chain and supersized pendant with the words “Mrs. Davis” for their anniversary. The couple has been happily married since 2017, and they seem to be enjoying life to the fullest despite the many limitations and unique circumstances of 2020. Clearly, Keyshia and her new baby boy will be wanting for nothing as she continues to enjoy her pregnancy and welcome her child into the world in the coming months.