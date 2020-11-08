YG & Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” Climbs To No. 1 On iTunes, Tripled In Sales After Election

The song “FDT (F**k Donald Trump)” has had a resurgence after Biden pulled forward in the race.

The masses had a renewed interest in Nipsey Hussle and YG’s 2016 protest song “FDT (F**k Donald Trump)” for the 2020 presidential election. According to Billboard, Nielsen Music/MRC Data reported a 221% increase in sales for the track on election day as it became one of the more popular songs in the Trump defeat playlist as cities continue to celebrate Biden’s projected victory.

Compared to the day prior to election day on November 2, “FDT (F**k Donald Trump)” catapulted in streams by 338%. That is a reported jump from 240,000 to 1,050,000 on November 3. A CNN news coverage of the election showed legions of Biden supporters celebrating the ongoing results while the track played in the background. The network cut to commercial almost immediately but not before the words including the expletive in the hook were clearly heard.

Ironically, when the song dropped in 2016, the Trump campaign reportedly tried to water it down a bit before it made it to YG’s Still Brazy album, but now it’s impossible to control its regained popularity. When the music video that was released for the single started to pick up steam, YG recalled that he was contacted by the Secret Service who requested to hear what he had to say about Donald on the rest of his album. “They asked if they could see the lyrics on my album, see if I’m talking about him on my album; because if I’m talking about him on my album, they goin’ try to take it off of the shelf, you feel me?” he told TMZ at the time.

YG explained that he had to add a white noise to bleep out parts of his songs on the album that discussed Trump, a presidential candidate at the time. That inluded the track “FDT (F**k Donald Trump)” which the rapper revealed he “had to blank out” parts of. In 2018, during a conversation on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the late Nipsey Hussle touted YG’s bold creativity calling him a genius and said, “I think protest music is important.”

Now here we are in 2020 and the protest song has made a monumental comeback. “FDT (F**k Donald Trump)” originally peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Do you think we will see a re-emergence on the charts?