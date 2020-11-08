Lil Durk Deactivates Instagram After Emotional King Von Tribute

Lil Durk has deactivated his Instagram after sharing an emotional tribute to King Von.

It has been a very sad start to the weekend for the friends and family of rapper King Von who passed away after being shot in Atlanta in the early hours of Friday morning. Among the most high-profile of his collaborators is Lil Durk who reportedly found out about the shooting from the comment section of his Instagram Live session later on that same day. Taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his friend and collaborator, Durk posted a picture of Von with the caption, “MY TWIN GONE. I LOVE YOU BABY BRO – D ROY!!!!!”

Durk also posted photos to his Instagram story featuring the other reported victims of the violence that ensued outside the Atlanta nightclub, adding the words, “3 the hard way”. King Von was signed to Durk’s label, Only the Family, under which he released Grandson, Vol. 1, Levon James, and Welcome to O’Block. The most recent project dropped only last month and featured two collaborative tracks with Lil Durk.

According to the most recent reports, Von was shot during an altercation in Atlanta involving two rival groups. Six people were injured in the shootout including three who eventually died from their injuries. Von’s shooter has not yet been named and the incident is currently under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Homicide.

Tekashi 6ix9ine made headlines in the worst way yesterday when he reacted to the news of Von’s death with a laughing emoji. The controversial rapper has a history of beef with Lil Durk and his affiliates, but the reaction was a new low, even for him. However, many big names have stepped forward to pay their respects to Von and his loved ones on social media including Chance the Rapper, Meek Mill, Big Sean, Fabolous, and YG.