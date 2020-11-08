Cardi B & Thee Stallion Reacts To Crowd Rapping “WAP” Outside White House As Trump Lost

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” has joined the catalog of election results celebration songs.

As inappropriate as it may sound to those familiar with the lyrics of the song, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s No. 1 hit “WAP” is among the list of songs being recited in celebration of Joe Biden’s projected victory. A massive crowd of Biden supporters (and apparently Cardi B supporters too) gathered outside the White House on Friday (Nov. 7) with protest signs and a chorus of the popular hit.

“From the top make it pop / That’s some wet a** p***y / Now get a bucket and a mop / That’s some wet a** p***y / I’m talking WAP WAP WAP / That’s some wet a** p***y,” the crowd sang altogether. Cardi B reposted the moment on social media, calling Megan Thee Stallion’s attention to it. “B***H WE ON CNN OUTSIDE OF THE WHITE HOUSE LITTY LIKE MY TITTIES!!! @theestallion !!!” the rapper wrote alongside the video clip on Instagram.

“WAP” serves as the lead single off Cardi’s upcoming album and is the rapper’s fourth No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and Megan Thee Stallion’s second. The track, which marked their first No. 1 debut on the chart, also topped other tallies like Streaming Songs, Hot Rap Songs, Billboard Digital Song Sales, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. “WAP” also broke a number of records, including the benchmark for the largest opening streaming week for a song in US history as well as the biggest 24-hour debut for an all-female collaboration on YouTube. The mega-hit was certified Gold in a week and Platinum in less than three weeks.

The lingo had become so prevalent, especially across social media platforms, that Cardi even applied for copyright ownership so she can capitalize on the term she coined. While it’s entirely unorthodox, in this day and age, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a critically-acclaimed hip-hop song like “WAP” would find a place among young voters’ jollification. Cardi has also endorsed Biden throughout his campaign, so it’s likely that they have some fans in common.

Do you think it was pretty neat for the people of Washington to celebrate with a rendition of “WAP” or just wildly inappropriate?