Tekashi 6ix9ine Laughs At King Von’s Death Then Attacks Lil Durk

Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting some flack for laughing at King Von’s death news and then attacked Lil Durk.

If we have learned anything about Tekashi 6ix9ine over the last couple of years, it’s that the New York rapper and disgraced gang affiliate seems to have no moral code. The man knows no limits when it comes to disrespect, and he has now taken things a step further by laughing at rapper King Von’s violent death. Reacting to the news of Von’s murder, 6ix9ine posted a laughing emoji on social media, proving that he has zero chill in the face of tragedy.

King Von was gunned down after allegedly being involved in a shoot-out against Quando Rondo and his crew outside of a nightclub in Atlanta Thursday night. It was originally rumored that the 21-year-old rapper was injured and in critical condition after being hit during the exchange of gunfire, and It was later reported that he had succumbed to his injuries. Von was affiliated with Lil Durk, who found out about his friend being shot while on Instagram Live. Akademiks posted a video of Lil Durk on IG at the moment that he found out about the shooting due to multiple comments from his followers.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has had beef with countless other artists since the start of his rap career, routinely stirred up trouble in the past with several Chicago rappers, including King Von and Lil Durk.

6ix9ine responded by dropping a laughing emoji in the comments.

Despite a history of tension between the young men, one would hope that Tekashi would have the decency to send his respects to a grieving family rather than laugh at such a tragic loss of life.

However, given that 6ix9ine made his way in the industry by affiliating himself with gang members, only to testify against those gang members in order to shorten his own prison sentence, perhaps we shouldn’t expect the rainbow-haired spectacle to follow any code of conduct whatsoever going forward.

6ix9ine continues to troll Lil Durk over King Von death.. pic.twitter.com/EhNdSvgutx — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) November 6, 2020

King Von’s murder suspect was arrested in Atlanta over the weekend and charged with murder. Cops are on the hunt for a second suspect captured on video surveillance committing the heinous act.