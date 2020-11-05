Rapper & Influencer Brax Dead At 21, Her Mother Confirm

There’s more sad news in the rap world today as several reports indicate that upcoming rapper Brax is dead at just 21-years-old. Brax, whose real name was Braxton Barker, gained mainstream popularity in 2017 with her project titled VERSE(atility). He was also popular on Sound Cloud.

Brax’s mother Letricia Loftin Russell, made the official announcement about her death on Instagram alongside a small video montage of Brax. The rapper and social media influencer’s cause of death was not revealed, Essence reported.

“Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended. At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.

Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels.

Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn.

Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had “vessel” and “gifted” permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world.

Braxton emphasized, “I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me.”

***We do not own the rights to this music*** but the art that is coming is a gift to the world.”

Her comments echo the same feelings that Brax expressed during a Svage magazine interview in 2018 when she said: “My role is to create art straight from my heart. For I know that art will be pure, poetic, powerful, and healing.” She added: “All I want to do is help the world heal. That’s when things will begin to shift.”

Several fans have expressed their condolences at her passing:

“I’m really at a loss for words rn ?????? I am praying for you and your family ???????? Braxton has always been a light in my life since I starting following her in high school. Her smile, her laugh, her boldness, her moves. She will NEVER be forgotten ???.”

“You and your girls have blessed my life in ways I could never fully state, I am so blessed and so grateful to have witnessed the light that radiates through out your family. I love you all so deeply and I am sending so much love and so many prayers to you all ??.”

“R.I.P Angel ?? I’m so sorry for your loss. I’ll be sure to keep you and your family in my prayers. Brax was such an inspiration! I wanted to name my daughter after her ? God bless you guys. ?.”

This one was truly a shocker for fans and they are awaiting more details as to how the young star died.