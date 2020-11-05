Popcaan Celebrates Sister Unruly Squid Birthday With Rihanna Throwback Pic

Popcaan is celebrating his sister Unruly Squid’s birthday with a throwback photo with Rihanna.

There’s nothing wrong with a little sibling love, and Popcaan and his sister Unruly Squid are well known for the love that they share. Poppy wished his sister a happy birthday earlier today, November 5, on Instagram, where he also shared a photo of her alongside Fenty creator and fashion designer Rihanna. Popcaan posted: “Ma muddd????.” The photo was originally shot in 2016 when Popcaan and Squid were hanging with Drake and Rihanna in Toronto while the two were dating.

The two are known to poke fun at each other and seem to share a very close relationship, as was displayed earlier this year when Unruly Squid, real name Annalecia Sutherland teased that she was going to join the popular adult site OnlyFans platform. She captioned that post: “Entertainment business nah keep me a go join onlyfans yaah man!.” In the photo, she was wearing in black lingerie and very short pants in a seductive pose. Popcaan immediately responded to the post and jokingly commented: “what is this” and tagged Unruly Cuz as he tried to figure out exactly what she was planning.

Fans also wished Unruly Squid a happy birthday under this latest post. Here’s what they had to say:

“Happy birthday sis in law?? May God bless u with long life,” one fan wrote while another added, “The best ladies in the world ? @unruly_squid @badgalriri.”

“Happy birthday @unruly_squid now me see why me love you so much #teamScorpio,” another fan said.

It should come as little surprise that she rubs shoulders with celebrities like Rihanna as she has always been entrepreneurial. She’s Popcaan’s road manager, helps in overseeing the business of Unruly Entertainment, and in 2019 became manager for Chronic Law, who has blown up since then.

We’re sure that she’ll have a great day and we too wish her birthday blessings.