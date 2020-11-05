Erica Mena Shares Adorable Photo Of Her & Safaree’s Baby Girl Safire Majesty

Erica Mena shared the first full face photo of her and Safaree’s baby girl amidst rumors that the couple has split.

The latest gossip in the hip-hop industry this week is that Safaree Samuels and his wife and mother of his child, Erica Mena, are headed for divorce. The speculation arose after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the reality TV star couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Safaree later took to the social media platform to share a photo of him next to his orange and black Rolls Royce, announcing that he was a “Bachelor” and that he would be “ending 2020 right.”

Fans immediately started to believe that the hip-hop artist was announcing a split in a rather shady way, with his poetic orange umbrella and all. The rapper even tagged Divorce Court in his post for a little more flavor to his shade. However, fans surmised that this might all be a stunt to promote what the couple has coming next. Aside from the fact that Safaree Samuels’ Instagram name is currently “StuntMan,” fans have observed that the couple has been thriving on OnlyFans and are suspicious about the fact that their newfound success hasn’t been accompanied by any trouble in paradise before now.

It seems the couple has something planned for this Friday, and all the drama they’re showing signs of might just be to embellish the road to the big reveal. Safaree shared another photo on Instagram earlier this week of him and his daughter Safire facing off on an ATV and stroller, respectively. “Safaree & Safire talking about 11•6•20 this Friday,” he wrote in the caption. “She’s wit watever??”

Erica Mena was next to show off the little bundle of joy in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “The BEST part of 2020 My Safire Majesty,” she captioned the adorable shots of the baby dressed in a leopard print onesie and matching headscarf. Other celebrity reality TV stars showered the comment section with thoughts of just how cute the baby girl is, including Nene Leakes who said, “Look at my boo boo kitty! Her so kute” and Married To Medicine’s Dr. Jackie, who wrote, “Ahhhhh. So adorable” with a pair of heart emojis.

The new photo is the first look at the couple’s daughter, who was born this year in February. Safaree and Erica tied the knot in October 2019 and have been married for a little over a year now. Only hours will tell what all the conspiracy is about as the promise date Friday (Nov 6) is upon us. Do you think this is all a scheme to promote what they have coming, or did they really call it quits?