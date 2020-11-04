Tekashi 6ix9ine Spotted Running After Being MIA For Weeks

Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted out for the first time in a while.

It has seemed like Tekashi 6ix9ine has been in hiding ever since his album virtually flopped in September, but he may just be out here living a normal life. Amid his early release from prison this year, Tekashi 6ix9ine dominated the tabloid media for months with his shenanigans. From his public appearances on the west and east coast, city to city, to his singles that preceded his album release, he managed to stay relevant and came out with his first No. 1 hit.

Unfortunately, the hype was shortlived, and after the rapper’s album opened with 55,000 equivalent album units moved he lost a lot of the bragging rights he had worked so assiduously to earn. In early October, reports surfaced that Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after allegedly overdosing on weight loss pills and caffeine. The Shade Room reported that the news was confirmed by Tekashi himself but his lawyer Lance Lazzaro soon denied it. “He did not overdose,” the attorney said. “He was treated and released on the same day.”

A part of the condition in the New York rapper’s supervised release from prison is that he cannot use drugs, so it’s conceivable that his attorney is just being legally responsible and is avoiding incriminating his client in any way. According to The Shade Room, 6ix9ine had gained weight during his incarceration and had been taking Hydroxycut pills for weight loss. He allegedly mixed two of the pills with McDonald’s coffee.

His social media hiatus may be a product of his newfound commitment to his health. The rapper was reportedly spotted by a fan out jogging with his bodyguard. This is the first sighting of him in weeks as he’s managed to keep a low profile since his treatment. Though his album didn’t perform as well as he’d hoped, it seems the rapper is focusing more on a healthy lifestyle since most of the work is out of the way.