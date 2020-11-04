Shaggy’s “Hot Shot” Album Back On The Reggae Billboard Chart After 20 years

After 20 years, Shaggy’s Hot Shot, which dominated the airwaves in the 90s and produced many beloved Dancehall anthems, has surged back onto the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart at number three.

In April of this year, on the anniversary of Hot Shot, Shaggy announced he would release a new version of the multi-Platinum studio album, which was to be named Hot Shot 2020. The original album included the chart-topper “It Wasn’t Me,” sang along with Rik Rok, which helped to propel Shaggy into the US market and skyrocketed his popularity. Hot Shot has been certified platinum six times in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

“It Wasn’t Me” remains his highest-charting song to date. When it was released, it topped the charts in Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Poland, the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Shaggy, whose real name is Orville Richard Burrell, spoke about the new Hot Shot with the Daily Mail UK, back in April, at his New York studio, while under quarantine.

“We brought some really timeless records. It just resonates with all these younger generations. So that’s why it’s really cool now when we decided to do an anniversary album, it was like boom, yeah let’s put It wasn’t me as the first single,” he said.

Hot Shot, which was the fifth studio album by Shaggy, was first released in the United States by DreamWorks Records in August 2000. It was eventually re-released in the United Kingdom in February 2001 with a revised tracklisting where it did well. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart and the United Kingdom’s Official Albums Chart.

Following Billboard’s decision to revise how it counts sales to include streaming, the Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection and Hot Shot 2020 (Deluxe Edition) also made their Reggae charts.

Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers remains at the top of the charts. This is its 43rd week at number one. Kona Town by Hawaiian reggae/rock band Pepper debuted at number two.

The top ten on the Billboard Reggae Charts this week are:

1. “Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers” Bob Marley And The Wailers

2. “Kona Town” Pepper

3. “Hotshot” Shaggy

4. “World On Fire” Stick Fire

5. “Greatest Hits” UB40

6. “Set In Stone” Stick Figure

7. “Fixtape” Popcaan

8. “Higher Place” Skip Marley

9. “Dutty Classics Collection” Sean Paul

10. “Dutty Rock” Sean Paul