Kim Kardashian Hinted Who She Voted For And It’s Not Kanye West

Kim Kardashian dropped some hints about who she voted for in the presidential election and it might not be Kanye West.

The 2020 US election results have been steadily pouring in from the various states since November 3, and as expected, the two big names are gunning for the top spot Joe Biden and Donald Trump, are currently dominating the headlines. The final result is still being ascertained, however, one thing is sure president hopeful Kanye West will not be taking office when the smoke clears.

A few hours ago Mr. West showed that he was in the building to cast his vote, an image he captioned “KANYE2020.”

Sadly, that narrative changed a couple of hours later, with Ye hinting that 2024 would be a better year for him. While it has not been determined just how many votes Ye will pull in, it’s clear his friend Kid Cudi was not one of them. This did not come as a shocker, though, since it was already determined that Cudi and Ye did not have the same political allegiances. After Cudi tweeted that Biden was his choice for 2020, it attracted a ‘like’ from an unlikely source, Mr. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian. Could this mean that Kim did not cast a vote for her husband?

It’s hard to tell because, after all, only the actual voter knows whom he or she voted for. Her lack of support for him and his candidacy trail is now being paired with her latest finger action on Twitter to confirm that she was not confident in her husband’s ability to lead the nation. Did anyone from the Jenner/Kardashian clan actually want to see Ye in office? Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner executed a post and delete of Michelle Obama’s endorsement of Biden last month, indicating who she sided with. At least one sister showed Kanye some love, and that was 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, who posed in Kanye West t-shirts last month.