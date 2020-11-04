Kanye West Manages To Scoop 60K Votes In Election Concedes Defeat

Turns out that Kanye West has not won the 2020 US Presidential Election but he still managed to scoop 60K votes.

As votes continue to be counted and candidates fight over which states are red or blue, it is easy to forget that Yeezy himself was running in this election. To the surprise of all (including his own wife, apparently), Kanye West announced on Independence Day that he had aspirations to enter the White House and had put his hat in the race. The Grammy Award winner, who has become increasingly more religious over the last few years, ran on a conservative ticket that opposed abortion and vaccinations, supported the legalization of marijuana, and advocated for prayer to be restored in schools.

Despite endorsements from the likes of Chance the Rapper, DaBaby, Dennis Rodman, Nick Cannon, and even Elon Musk, the “Flashing Lights” rapper and his running mate, Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball, received fewer than 60,000 votes. One of those votes came from Kanye West himself, who tweeted, “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust… me.”

After failing to achieve even 0.5% of the vote in any state, Yeezy conceded defeat the day after the polls. “Welp,” he wrote to his 30.9 million Twitter followers. He did, however, confirm that his Presidential aspirations have not died, stating, “Kanye 2024.”

The 41-year-old qualified to have his name on the ballot in only 12 of the US’s 50 states and announced his candidacy just four months ahead of the polls. Who knows what could happen in 4 years with a bit more planning.