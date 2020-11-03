Love & Hip Hop ATL: Spice New Fashion Line Graci Noir Sold Out After Launch

Spice had a hugely successful launch of her new fashion line, Graci Noir.

It’s been just a little over a month since Dancehall star and actor Spice launched her clothing line, and that was all the time it took for some of her designs to sell out. An elated Spice took to Instagram to share the good news with her supporters. The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star wrote, “@gracinoir Sold out ?? Thank you #restocking soon LINK IN MY BIO TO GRAB WHATS LEFT BEFORE ITS TOO LATE ?.”

Even before she began shipping her unique tracksuits and other apparel, she had to defend the brand after an Instagram user accused the Queen of Dancehall of selling “trash” material. Known for her unspoken views she defended Graci Noir saying, “Your Mumma must be a bldclt Duppy Weh a do her own shipping because mi not even ship out one order yet and unu start hate pan mi already. Do mi a favor, Since Yuh draw yu mother Inna diss you and Yu mumma and fi mumma come bite mi.”

Her fans were quick to like her latest post about the fashion line selling out with some even questioning where the original hater was.

This fan said, “Where the girl that was talking s#$t before yuh even drop it??? Gyall talk now nuh… SOLD OUTTTT!!! Yesss goodie!!! ???.”

Spice fans have been reacting to the news, and while some are disappointed that they didn’t get a hold of some of the merch, most folks are showing support. “So proud of u and your success! U came a long way, now u killin the game ???” one fan wrote while another added, “Bad mind nuh like see this ????? sold out sold out sold out. Nothing nah stay inna the clean store.”

“Them name deh have a buzzzzzzzz naa lie….your such a wonderful and creative woman..#womanpower,” another fan said.

It’s a really good sign for Spice that indicates that her fashion choices are heading in the right direction, and she definitely has the blessing from her fans as over 13000 people liked the post to show their support of the brand.