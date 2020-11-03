Beenie Man’s Ex-Wife D’Angel Says She’s Getting Married

The Viral Queen, D’Angel, has fans hyped with an announcement that she’s getting married again. Even though fans are not quite sure if it is a publicity stunt, some are wishing her all the best.

She posted about her upcoming nuptials yesterday November 1. She posted a short video of her wearing a white wedding dress as she sang along to Kelly Clarkson’s A Moment Like This. In the video, she said: “I’m getting married people…Again!”

D’Angel separated from Dancehall deejay Beenie Man in 2010 following their 2007 marriage. In another video which she captioned “The process. For my Big day????? hair by @sushgoldentouch makeup by @mon2qutemua,” she sits with a makeup artist and a hairdresser as she prepares for her wedding. The short clip shows her transformation as she prepares for her big day.

In a third video, she even gives the date for the wedding. That video is captioned: “The big Unveil???? Nov 9th 2020?. Stay tuned for all my wedding highlights?.”

While some fans remained skeptical, others were quick to congratulate the singer.

“Love is in air you go girl,” this fan said, while another added: “love it your are changing this year into something POSITIVE ???????? more blessings,” and another fan said: “If angel pretty one more time nuff young gal can’t even come close ?.”

While other fans were sure the clips were for a music video. This fan said: “she’s probably gonna do a photoshoot or sumn,” and this one added: “This music video gonna be lit???.”

The jury is still out, and fans will just have to wait until November 9 to see if she’s really been married again or not.