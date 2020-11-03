50 Cent Trolls Lil Wayne For Supporting Trump Using Eminem Meme

50 Cent casually withdrew his support for Donald Trump recently and now he’s watching Eminem and Lil Wayne on both sides of the election.

More hip-hop artists have been endorsing presidential candidates lately. While the ones like Kanye West do a good job of endorsing himself, others like Eminem have voiced their support for Joe Biden while Lil Wayne has recently advocated for Trump. Wayne was invited to the White House where he says he had a little chat with POTUS last week.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus,” the rapper wrote on Twitter on Thursday (Oct 29). “Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.” 50 Cent was among those quick to react to the post online writing, “oh no WAYNE,” he said. “I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.”

Eminem on the other hand has lent his voice to Joe Biden’s crusade, offering up his 2002 smash hit song “Lose Yourself” for the presidential candidate’s campaign. This week, Eminem took to Twitter to encourage fans to vote for Biden. Alongside a black-and-white YouTube video called “One Opportunity | Joe Biden For President 2020” which features his song, Em wrote, “One opportunity… #Vote.” The campaign video shows people coming out in their numbers to vote while observing the COVID-19 protocols and wearing their masks responsibly.

50 Cent compared Lil Wayne and Eminem’s contrasting positions in this race by sharing a meme of a white man holding up a “Black Lives Matter” sign adjacent to a black man holding the confederate flag. “Wayne vs. Eminem,” Fifty captioned the photo on Twitter with a laughing emoji. Some fans were amused and responded with laughter while others were quick to point out that 50 Cent publicly endorsed Trump not too long ago. “That man think we forgot wtf he said? It’s him and Wayne vs Eminem and we all know how that goes,” said one fan. “Nahh bruh that’s YOU vs Eminem,” another comment read. “Im confused how u switch teams that fast,” someone added.

All of the political endorsements and campaigning has boiled down to this – November 3, 2020. Will it be a new president or re-election? Better yet, as the fans have deduced in this case, will it be Eminem or 50 Cent and Lil Wayne?