City Girls’ JT Shoots Her Shot at Saweetie’s Dad On The Gram

JT is vying for a position as Saweetie’s step-mom.

Saweetie is a good looking woman and it appears as though some of those genes were passed down from her daddy. Mr. Harper celebrated a birthday this week, and his famous daughter posted a photo on the ‘gram wishing her father well. “Happy c day big poppa love you,” the “Tap In” rapper wrote alongside a photo of her old man staring into the camera while wearing an NBA shirt and cap. It is not known how old the picture is, but it didn’t stop some of Saweetie’s 8.1 million followers lusting over her father — including JT. The City Girls member tweeted, “Saweetie need to stop cock blocking & tag her dad!” Many of those who replied to the tweet seemed to agree with JT’s sentiment that Saweetie’s pops is totally fine.

JT shooting her shot is likely not very serious, but it seems on trend following rumours that she and Lil Uzi Vert are over. Although the two rappers had never confirmed to be a thing, it seemed a given. But lately the “Jobs” artist has been writing angry tweets which fans have attributed to Uzi. “I rather drink glass then to ever f*** with that f*** boy again” she wrote, before following it up with, “I was so real he thought I was regular & he was the cute one.”

Saweetie need to stop cock blocking & tag her dad! ? — drama. (@ThegirlJT) October 29, 2020

Considering that JT and the “That Way” rapper remained coy throughout their alleged relationship, it is expected that we won’t get any clear answers regarding those subtweets.