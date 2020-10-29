Shenseea Toasts Romeich For His Birthday, “Grandpa Major”

Shenseea and Teejay took turns to toast their manager Romeich on his birthday.

There’s no missing Dancehall vixen Shenseea as the artiste has grown from strength to strength in recent years and has toured around the world performing to sold-out arenas. She’s also become accepted as one of the top female voices in Dancehall. She didn’t do it by herself though, and she took the time out yesterday to thank her hard-working manager, Romeich Major, for his contribution to her overall success.

The Shen Yeng queen sent a sweet message on Romeich’s birthday yesterday, October 28, via Instagram, where she gushed about her appreciation to the leader of Romeich Entertainment. She uploaded a short video of the ever-busy Romeich sleeping along with the caption, “Happy birthday to the best manager ever! The G.O.A.T!”

She added: “Thank you for going Hard and never being inconsistent with my career, looking out for my best interest, making sure I’m good @ all times! There aint nobody like you! Nuff love, Nuff life, Nuff strength, Nuff wealth and Nuff health! You are a blessing to this world and to the people! Selfless!”

She ended the greeting by playfully adding: “Grandpa Major”.

In another post alongside a picture of the duo posing in front of a car in what looks like a photoshoot, she said: “To a great Manager, Leader, Mentor, Boss, Father, Entrepreneur and Friend.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! Continue having a Festive October!!! @romeichentertainment @romeichent.”

It’s no wonder that Shenseea would pay such tribute to her manager, considering since she signed with the group in 2016, her career has steadily gained momentum, and she’s now considered a major force in the genre. She’s the First Lady of Romeich Entertainment as well.

From Romeich’s Instagram account, it seems he had a peaceful birthday and spent most of it with his team.

“#oneteamonedream big up to everybody uno make me feel important bad!!!!!!! Big up God for more life and just bless up to me team!!!!!! Once we have life we have everything!!!!!

@romeichent @romeichentertainment,” he said.