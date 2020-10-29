Popcaan Scores First Billboard Hit With “Twist And Turn” Feat. Drake & PartyNextDoor

Popcaan scores a major Billboard hit as his Drake and PartyNextDoor-assisted hit “Twist and Turn” gains momentum.

It’s shaping up to be a fabulous year for Popcaan, whose real name is Andre Sutherland, which is saying a lot for any artist in 2020. After years of perseverance, the wildly popular Unruly Boss has finally penetrated the US market and can now count being on the Billboard charts as one of his many accomplishments. His song “Twist and Turn,” which is the feature song from his latest project Fixtape debuted at number 50 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. This is his first track to make that particular Billboard chart.

Fixtape was released earlier this year on August 7 through OVO Sound and Warner Records. Fixtape features some heavy hitters like Drake, Dane Ray, Frahcess One, French Montana, Jada Kingdom, Masicka, PartyNextDoor, Preme, Stylo G, and Tommy Lee Sparta. The album peaked at number 15 on the Canadian Albums Chart and got to number 94 on the Billboard 200.

“Twist and Turn” features Canadian rapper Drake, who Popcaan is very close with, and PartyNextDoor. The song is also doing well on Billboard’s Rhythmic Songs chart, moving up from 37 to 32.

Popcaan’s music is being celebrated in the United Kingdom, as well as his track “Come Over,” a collaboration with British singer Jorja Smith has moved from number 39 to 37 on the Official Charts Top 100.

Fans anticipated that the album would do well after it debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums sales chart back in August. It’s since fallen out of the top ten, but the singles are still performing well. Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers remain at the top of the chart for the 42nd consecutive week.