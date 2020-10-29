Kendrick Lamar Delivers First Song Of 2020 “Look Over Your Shoulder” With Busta Rhymes

Kendrick Lamar graces us with his first release in like forever.

Hip Hop fans will be ecstatic to know that rapper Kendrick Lamar’s next verse will be featured on Busta Rhymes’ new track “Look Over Your Shoulder.” The last time Lamar released any music of his own was back in 2018 for the Black Panther soundtrack when he sang “Black Panther.” Lamar’s work on Black Panther earned him a Grammy, and he was nominated for seven.

In this latest rendition, he collaborated with Busta Rhymes on a sampled beat from “I’ll Be There” by the Jackson 5. The song will be on Busta Rhymes’ Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which will be released tomorrow, Friday, October 30.

Lamar is in pristine form as he spits his bars. Here’s a little taste of what he had to say: “Bite no hand that feed/The culture vulture die and bleed/My focus hold these thoughts and dreams/Control this pen/Boldest lines in rhymes and things/Devote my time and mind it seems.”

The lyrics are in line with the rapper’s current lifestyle as he’s very much caught up in the current Black Lives Matter Movement (BLM). He was spotted during protests over the police murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. He also recently started a new company, pgLang, along with his longtime friend Dave Free.

The album will feature several collaborations from some well-known artists like Mariah Carey, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Chris Rock, Rakim, Bell Biv Devoe, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Rapsody, Mary J. Blige, and more. Busta Rhymes, who has Caribbean roots, has shot back on the scene within recent times and recently teamed up with Worl’ Boss, Vybz Kartel, to drop “The Don and the Boss” featuring Vybz Kartel.

Lamar’s last album titled DAMN was in 2017, and many fans have been wondering when he will drop another one. In 2019 he featured on SiR’s “Hair Down,” Raphael Saadiq’s “Rearview,” the Lion King song “NILE,” Dreamville’s “Under the Sun,” as well as 2 Chainz’s “Momma I Hit a Lick.”

Here’s a look at the tracklist for Busta’s upcoming album:

1. “E.L.E. 2 Intro” feat Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock

2. “The Purge”

3. “Strap Yourself Down”

4. “Czar ft M.O.P.”

5. “Outta My Mind” feat. Bell Biv DeVoe

6. “E.L.E. 2 The Wrath of God” feat. Minister Louis Farrakhan

7. “Slow Flow” feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

8. “Don’t Go” feat. Q-Tip

9. “Boomp!”

10. “True Indeed”

11. “Master Fard Muhammad” feat. Rick Ross

12. “YUUUU” feat. Anderson .Paak

13. “Oh No”

14. “The Don and The Boss” feat. Vybz Kartel

15. “Best I Can” feat. Rapsody

16. “Where I Belong” feat. Mariah Carey

17. “Deep Thought”

18. “The Young God Speaks”

19. “Look Over Your Shoulder” feat. Kendrick Lamar

20. “You Will Never Find Another Me” feat. Mary J. Blige

21. “Freedom?” feat. Nikki Grier

22. “Satanic”