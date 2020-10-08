Busta Rhymes Album “Extinction Level Event 2” Drops Oct 30, Watch The Trailer

Busta Rhymes has offered up the album art, a controversial trailer, and the release date to his new project, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God.

While Busta Rhymes has only released two tracks off the project, his 10th studio album is already shaping up to be something different and thought-provoking. Busta recently dropped off “The Don & The Boss,” which features Jamaican incarcerated artiste Vybz Kartel. While dropping some of his usually fast-paced flows, Busta also opted for a bit of Jamaican patois to top it off. He followed that release with the Anderson .Paak assisted “YUUUU,” which came packaged with a hilarious music video.

While it’s uncertain if the legendary rapper will actually drop another song leading up to the official release of ELE2 on October 30, it seems he has a lot to say in one of the videos from the project. The rapper dropped off a recent trailer that captured a white priest presiding over a bunch of kids in church. The video is a definitely jab at religion and what Busta sees as the evil lurking beneath the surface of one’s face. Based on the title of the album and official 3 minutes and 18 seconds trailers, we are sure the legendary rapper will have a lot more to say on the topic. “THE PROPHECY WILL BE FULFILLED,” is the caption he left below the Sam Lecca directed trailer.

As for the musical quality of the project, it should also be sounding pretty awesome after it was revealed that Busta and Dr. Dre met in the studio to get some work done.

What are your thoughts on Busta’s new album so far, and how does it stack up against his others such as, When Disaster Strikes…, Year of the Dragon, and his debut The Coming?