Junior Reid Lends His Iconic Voice To Dave East’s “Badness” Banger

Dave East and Junior Reid link up on a new banger, “Badness.”

American based rapper Dave East tapped yet another Jamaica artiste for his recently released Karma 3 project. So far we have seen Popcaan on the track aptly titled “Unruly.” Fans are now able to experience veteran reggae singer Junior Reid vibing with East on “Badness.” Junior Reid is no stranger to international collaborations, snagging the title as the collaboration king by DJ Sunshine some years ago. The title is quite fitting as well, with the singer working with many of the top names in hip hop and r&b such as Lil Wayne, Fat Joe, Alicia Keys, Fabulous, Mims, Swizz Beatz, The Game, among other talents. In 2018 he released an album exclusively produced by hip hop producer Mike Will Made-It.

The legendary lead singer of the decorated reggae band Black Uhuru has been rocking stages and entertaining fans on studio projects from the group for years. He brought his unmistaken vocals to at least 3 different Black Uhuru albums. “It’s just the sound, everybody wants to get a part of that Junior Red unique sound,” Reid told The Gleaner back in 2018.

As for “Badness,” the groovy r&b based track provides the perfect cushion for both entertainers to lay their vocals. As he usually does, Junior Reid handles the hook of the track while the rapper, in this case, East works it out on the verses. The song touches on the very intriguing topic of what type of men women nowadays are interested in.

“Dem gyal nuh wan’ no man if yuh no badman no, no (Bad) / Dem gyal ah doh wan’ no ragman, no, no (Uh) / Dem gyal nuh wan’ no sad man, no, no (You better know it, ni**a) / You haffi be a badman, yeah, yeah (Uh)?

You can check out the track below to hear just how Dave East breaks down his perspective on the topic.