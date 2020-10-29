Elephant Man and Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor Teases New Dance Anthem Coming Soon

Elephant Man and Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor got some new music on the way.

The Energy God is set to drop another hit and is promising the same level of energy that he has become known for over the years. At 45-years-old Elephant Man, real name Oneal Bryan has no intention of slowing down, and he’s hooked up with one of the most brilliant producers in the game for his come back. Yesterday, October 28, he teased a bit of a preview of a new track, Mamacita, produced by Stephen McGregor on his new rhythm. Excitedly he told fans: “WHEN IT COMES TO DANCEHALL, WHEN IT COMES TO MUSIC, STEPHEN A DI MAN.”

Elephant Man also spoke with Buzz Caribbean about the upcoming track and told them how excited he was to once again collaborate with Di Genius. He praised the producer for his understanding of music and knowing how to bring melodies together. He described him as “the complete package.”

This is not the first track that the two have worked together on. The duo has a few tracks behind their names, including “Drop Dead,” “Dip Again,” and “Swing.” The Higher Level singer also noted that the song was already being requested and that he expected it to do well after it’s release, sometime next week.

Elephant Man has enjoyed quite a long career, getting his start 25 years ago in 1995 as a member of the Scare Dem Crew, before going solo. He’s had many successful hits over the years like Willie Bounce and Pon the River, Pon the Bank.

Elephant Man is just one superstar deejay to ride the McGregor produced rhythm. Others will include Mavado, Konshens, Agent Sasco, and Govana.